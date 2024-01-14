Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $70.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.86 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

