Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

