Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $207.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

