Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Drops By 36.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,983,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Argonaut Gold Stock Up 7.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
