Short Interest in Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Drops By 36.7%

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,983,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,711,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.32 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

