AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.2 days.

AMG Critical Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMVMF opened at $22.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. AMG Critical Materials has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $56.87.

Get AMG Critical Materials alerts:

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.