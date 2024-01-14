Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.46. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $102.64 and a 52 week high of $127.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

