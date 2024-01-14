Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Free Report) by 134.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,770 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Lantern Pharma worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 55.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 82.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lantern Pharma news, major shareholder Leslie W. Kreis sold 145,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $499,997.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRN opened at $4.07 on Friday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. It develops LP-100 for treatment in combination with the class of anticancer agent known as PARP inhibitors. The company also develops LP-300 as a combination therapy for never-smokers with non-small cell lung cancer adenocarcinoma; and LP-284, a novel small molecule and DNA damaging agent for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and double hit lymphoma.

