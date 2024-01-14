PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. cut its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 710,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises about 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $38,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after acquiring an additional 321,654 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after buying an additional 295,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PBF Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $1.75. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.61%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.