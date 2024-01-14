Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Position Reduced by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,465 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group makes up 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Penske Automotive Group worth $39,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.31 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

