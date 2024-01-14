Private Management Group Inc. Sells 13,091 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,194,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the period. Vontier makes up about 1.5% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Vontier worth $36,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vontier by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after purchasing an additional 221,705 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 1.9% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,414,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

VNT opened at $34.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

