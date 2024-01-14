Private Management Group Inc. Has $29.54 Million Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the period. Prosperity Bancshares accounts for about 1.2% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $132,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,713.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.83. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PB shares. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.