CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock Holdings Increased by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,795 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial makes up about 1.4% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of CNA Financial worth $34,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CNA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at CNA Financial

In other news, EVP Susan Ann Stone sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $349,616.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,712.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

