Private Management Group Inc. Sells 3,360 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Crown accounts for approximately 1.1% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Crown worth $27,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Down 0.3 %

Crown stock opened at $90.85 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

