Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595,731 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 8.12% of Orion Office REIT worth $23,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,676,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,962,000 after purchasing an additional 305,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,920,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 134,758 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5,767.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,781,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,331,000 after purchasing an additional 824,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,600,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 372,255 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Up 0.7 %

ONL opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $9.75.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

