Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,293 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $25,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

