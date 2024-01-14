Status Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.95 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $156.19 million and $5.95 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00018853 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,981.42 or 1.00098968 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00266474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011338 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004950 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,869,392,539 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,869,392,539.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04042108 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $9,137,468.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

