Zcash (ZEC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $23.61 or 0.00054996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $385.59 million and $56.30 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00065487 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021837 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

