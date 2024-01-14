ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.91 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

