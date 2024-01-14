ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 51.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
