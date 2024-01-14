Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 1,347 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CRH were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in CRH by 428.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,038,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 5,175.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,091,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $388,126,000 after buying an additional 6,957,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CRH by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,718,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CRH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in CRH by 135.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,266,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,303,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

CRH Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRH opened at $68.67 on Friday. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.25.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.