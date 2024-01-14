Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 388,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,140,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

