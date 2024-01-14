Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 17.9% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

