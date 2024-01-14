iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 444,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

