Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $12.98 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Zoetis by 251.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.33.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $198.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.45.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

