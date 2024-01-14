Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.