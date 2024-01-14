Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,616,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,312,857 shares in the company, valued at $126,536,406.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,269,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

