Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $5.22 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

