Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,416 shares of company stock valued at $7,025,948. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

