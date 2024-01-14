Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Lowers Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,107.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $919.50. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $559.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

