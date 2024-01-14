Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $438.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $479.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $541.21.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.