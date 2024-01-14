RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 4,225 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TFC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

