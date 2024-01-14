Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) is RFP Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

RFP Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,806 shares during the period. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares accounts for about 12.5% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $28,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

