iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

