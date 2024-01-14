Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Decreases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,007 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $795,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 453.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,185,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 118.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $596.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $599.22 and a 200 day moving average of $552.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. HSBC began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

