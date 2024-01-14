Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 145 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $246.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $247.76. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

