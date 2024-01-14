Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,642 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $140.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average is $126.12. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

