Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.85.

American Tower Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $209.43 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 136.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

