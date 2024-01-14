The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Lessened by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Kroger were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $36,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.8% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $46.03 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

