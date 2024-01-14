W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GWW opened at $842.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $544.95 and a one year high of $844.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $810.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $753.72.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

