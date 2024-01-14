Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,568 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 504,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $23,145,000 after acquiring an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,892,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 114,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

