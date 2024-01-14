Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $133.08 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

