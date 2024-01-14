Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

