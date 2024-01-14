Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $204,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 139,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

