Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.