Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,276 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,276 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

