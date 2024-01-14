Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,577 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

