Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 168 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Textron by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Textron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Textron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Up 1.7 %

Textron stock opened at $79.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.