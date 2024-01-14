Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Short Interest Update

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the December 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Anaergia Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.43.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

