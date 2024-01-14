ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ANA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ANA has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. ANA had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.43%.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

