Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AHKSY opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.69. Asahi Kasei has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

