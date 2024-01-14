Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Drops By 25.2%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance
LDSVF stock opened at $12,070.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,063.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,788.96. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $10,000.00 and a 12 month high of $12,700.00.
Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile
