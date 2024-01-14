Short Interest in Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Drops By 25.2%

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the December 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 98.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

LDSVF stock opened at $12,070.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12,063.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11,788.96. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12 month low of $10,000.00 and a 12 month high of $12,700.00.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Company Profile

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through own shops.

